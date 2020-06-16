We are looking for you!

MP Cpl Collin Hickey, RCMP Const Victoria Forbes, Peace Officer Gregory Brown and David Zimmerman of Victim Services have teamed up to help youths. Photo: Avr Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

Submitted

4 Wing Military Police are teaming up with the Cold Lake RCMP,

Cold Lake Peace Officers, and Victim Services to serve the youth in the Cold Lake area with Positive Tickets. These Tickets will be given to kids who are caught being a community hero, demonstrating a positive attitude, making smart choices, and practising personal safety. On top of looking cool, these tickets will result in you getting a reward. We would like to thank 7 Eleven, Dairy Queen and McDonald’s for working with us to give you one of three rewards with each ticket: a Slurpee, Ice Cream, or Fries. Everyone that receives a ticket can also enter into a draw for an iPad or one of two $100 gift cards. To enter the draw, the recipient of the Positive Ticket must take a selfie with their ticket and post it on their (or a member of their family’s) Facebook page and tag @ColdLakeVictimServices.

This initiative is going to commence on 1 July 20. The draw will take place on July 31st.

So get out there and get CAUGHT, because doing the right thing has its rewards!