10 FTTS back to school for training classes

Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron formed for a group photo on the 4 Wing flight line at the conclusion of the 10 FTTS Honours and Awards parade. Image taken on June 10th, 2020 at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta. More photos on pages 2 and 3. Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron

MWO Adjum Yannick Dubreuil

10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) is now back to school. Although COVID-19 put a halt in 10 FTTS from providing the Fighter Squadrons with authorized technicians, 10 FTTS quickly presented a plan in order to keep training technicians, while remaining safe in the COVID-19 environment. We made it clear to all Hooters that clear communication, supporting students and staff, while focusing on adaptability, were going to be our top priorities throughout these trying times.

On 10 June, 10 FTTS took the opportunity with the great weather for a Squadron photo, and to present decorations and promotions by reinventing the drill manual with spacing suited to this new reality.

WO Woslyng receiving CD2 decoration representing 32 years of service. Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron

Sgt Horwood receiving CD3 decoration representing 43 years of service. Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron

Sgt McGraw receiving SSM decoration. Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron

WO Best promoted to MWO. Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron

Cpl MacCormac promoted to MCpl. Photo: Corporal Robert Mitchell, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron