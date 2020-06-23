10 FTTS back to school for training classes

10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) is now back to school. Although COVID-19 put a halt in 10 FTTS from providing the Fighter Squadrons with authorized technicians, 10 FTTS quickly presented a plan in order to keep training technicians, while remaining safe in the COVID-19 environment. We made it clear to all Hooters that clear communication, supporting students and staff, while focusing on adaptability, were going to be our top priorities throughout these trying times.
On 10 June, 10 FTTS took the opportunity with the great weather for a Squadron photo, and to present decorations and promotions by reinventing the drill manual with spacing suited to this new reality.
