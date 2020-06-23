Don’t miss Beehive thrift shop sale

Cliff Kenyon

If you want to help a great cause and make some space for a newcomer to 4 Wing Cold Lake, visit the Beehive thrift store at the CANEX building.

The Beehive is giving up some of its space to make room for the new Bank of Montreal satellite branch which, after renovations, is slated to open in November.

The Beehive is operated entirely by volunteers and proceeds from sales go to local charities.

It’s currently the primary supporter of the base benevolent fund which 4 Wing chaplains can access to help members and their families when other funds aren’t available.

The entire Beehive space is being renovated so everything in the store must be moved out by next week to reduce stock.

The sale continues all week and the store will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Come in to support a great cause, support your community, and pick up some inexpensive gear for the house, some summer things for growing kids, maybe a stack of books or DVDs (or even VHS tapes),” said Padre Andre Whitman.

Social distancing protocols will be observed and please bring a mask. Areas of the store have been rearranged to ensure two-metre distancing.