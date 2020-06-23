MFRCS ready for Canada Day

Tracy Miller has prepared deployment packages. Photo: Submitted

Cliff Kenyon

Everyone enjoys a celebration especially even though sometimes it means simply showing up and enjoying the festivities.

But it’s different and perhaps more meaningful for the folks at Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) at 4 Wing.

At MFRCS, any celebration, if it’s to be done properly, can require weeks of preparation.

Getting ready for Canada Day, an important day in the Canadian Armed Forces calendar, is no different.

The staff at MFRCS started more than a month ago preparing packages to send in time for Canada Day to deployed troops stationed in far flung places around the globe.

Items sent in the special parcels are specifically chosen to remind troops of home and a chance to show the flag wherever they are.

Preparing the Canada Day Morale packages each year is Tracy Miller, MFRCS Deployment Services Coordinator.

“July 1st is a special day for Canadians and all of us at home are proud of what our military members are doing to represent the finest traditions of the CAF while on deployed operations,” said Miller.

MFRCS has sent 36 of the Canada Day Morale Packages to CAF members deployed in locations such as: Bahrain, Kuwait, Latvia, Qatar, Egypt, Alert and Ivuvik.

Meanwhile, staff at MFRCS works to ensure deployed families stay connected during these unusual times, such as through the MFRC facebook page.

When the province’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the MFRCS will be able to offer Respite Care up to 4 hours per week either in the Daycare facility or in the After Hours Respite Care Program.