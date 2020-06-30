Association, Legion opening

Construction of new steps has been finished at 4 Wing Air Force association. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

4 Wing Air Force Association and Cold Lake Royal Canadian Legion are slowly adjusting to a new normal as the pandemic threat passes.

Both groups, which closed their facilities in mid-March, are run by volunteers and have taken a slow and cautious approach to reopening.

The Wing Association will be open from July 7 for three hours daily from 11 a.m. for members. No public or special events are scheduled and none will be until provincial restrictions ease, said association president Tim Balazs. The kitchen will remain closed for the time being.

“We are careful to follow the best protocols and provincial guidelines,” said Balazs.

He said the financial viability of the group was never threatened by the pandemic and the shutdown because the group paid off the mortgage on their building some time ago.

“We are able to survive the ordeal,” he said. “If we still had a mortgage to pay the situation would be have been quite different.”

Meanwhile, the Cold Lake branch of the Royal Canadian Legion re-opened on June 22.

“Our staff and a handful of volunteers have been busy giving the clubhouse a facelift and getting us ready so we comply with regulations,” said president Todd Rorke in a Facebook post. “Come out and see the changes.”

He stressed the need for members visiting to follow health guidelines which have been changing regularly.