Canada Day and 4 Wing’s flying missions

Public Service Announcement

June 29, 2020 – Cold Lake, AB – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

In celebration of Canada Day on July 1, and in lieu of a classic flypast, 4 Wing Cold Lake will have a modified return to base plan for all flying missions this year.

Throughout the day, CF-18 Hornets and CT-155 Hawks will return to the airfield along highway 28 from Cold Lake North to Cold Lake South and Cherry Grove. The aircrafts will be at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level and fly at approximately 420 knots, ground speed.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The RCAF is proud to share in special events, which allows us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.