Keep training for chosen sport

Jerry Ingham, Sports Coordinator, 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs

Even though sports may not be going on right now if people want to be competitive it is necessary to train specifically for their chosen sport.

Here is a list of different athletic abilities needed to be trained for a particular sport.

It came from our CAF National Sports Office.

In the future we plan on running on-line videos for training of different sports.

Also, during our fitness classes there are many parts of those classes that will help people be better at their sport.