Another year of fun is upon us with the PSP Summer Program having started yesterday at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. While this years’ program may look a little bit different, there will still be lots of great activities and even more laughs as the Recreation Team welcomes participants from ages 6 to 12 during the 9 week program. The program will have both indoor and outdoor activities including yoga, crafts, sports and so much more. The kids will enjoy time outside on the sports fields, playground and splash park and some time inside in the red arena and mini gym which have been outfitted to meet all of our requirements. Registrations are open to the Defence Team at a cost of $100/child and accepted on a week-by-week basis closing the Thursday of the week prior. Visit https://www.cafconnection.ca/Cold-Lake/Children-Teens/School-Aged/PSP-Summer-Program/PSP-Summer-Program.aspx for more information and sign your child up for a summer full of activities.