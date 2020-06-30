Summer fun begins

Cliff Kenyon

It’s summer and that means it’s time for outdoor fun.

BMO Financial is supporting efforts to get outside and be active as sponsor of the 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge 2020. For full details check out www.cafconnection.ca/Cold-Lake.

It’s an eight-week run/bike challenge with a competitive and a leisure/recreational track. The purpose is to enourage outdoor activity and build morale by walking, running or biking.

Participants will be given goals and challenges which also help them explore new places in and around Cold Lake.

It runs from July 5 to Aug. 23. Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports Department is leading the challenge with the Health Promotion and Community Recreation departments.

Participants join events by following the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page, Each Saturday, routes will be posted for participants including a competitive running route of five to 15 kilometres, a competitive biking route of 30 to 55 kilometres and two to four leisure recreational routes from three to 20 kilometres.

Leisure/recreational participants will be encouraged to participate alone, with pets or family members from the same household and take photos to upload to social media.

Grand Prizes are $100 gift cards with weekly prized of $25 gift cards. In the leisure division grand prizes will be awarded by a random draw among those who participated once a week for eight weeks. For the competitive division, grand prizes will be awarded to fastest male and fastest female in three age categories for those who completed four runs and four rides for a total of eight segments.