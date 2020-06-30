Youth Centre opens at 4 Wing

Youth Program Coordinator Katherine Merrell has been busy preparing for reopening. Photo: Poppy Lawson

Cliff Kenyon

Re-opening of the 4 Wing Youth Centre is causing even more excitement than usual.

Due to the pandemic, so many people, including youths, have spent so much time at home and are looking forward to the opening on July 6 of the centre operated by Military Family Resource Centre Society.

Youth Program Coordinator Katherine Merrell has been busy finalizing programs that comply with social distancing requirements.

There are new hours of operation for the centre: Monday, 1-4 p.m. | ages 6-9, Tuesday | 4:30 – 7 p.m. | ages 6-9, Wednesday Closed, Thursday | 1- 4p. m. | ages 10-17, Friday | 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | ages 10-17, Saturday | 1.pm. – 4 p.m. | ages 10-17, Sunday Closed.

Some of the activities will be Soccer, Line Dancing, Chalk Drawing and a Just Dance Competition.

The MFRCS Youth Centre is committed to safety and has re-designed programs to increase social distancing and COVID-19 awareness.

There will be a maximum of 10 youths per day and registration will be done only online through 4wingmfrcs.perfectmind.com.

MFRC thanks Cenovus for continued sponsorship of the Youth Centre. This sponsorship helps provide a safe and supportive environment for community youth to socialize with their peers, build new skills, and learn and practice healthy lifestyles.