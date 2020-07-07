Beach feast cancelled

Submitted

The Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2nd Annual Feast at the Beach scheduled for Sept 4 & 5, 2020.

“We were hopeful that we would be further down the re-launch path by this time and it was certainly not an easy decision however with large gathering restrictions not yet being lifted, the committee didn’t feel comfortable that it would be at the numbers required for such an event,” said Chamber President Ryan Lefebvre.

The chamber staff has been busy contacting the entertainers and

food vendors over the past few weeks and through discussions with them, even if large gathering restrictions were expanded, postponing the event was still the right decision based on feedback from them.