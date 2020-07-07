COVID-19 cancels sports plans

Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Cold Lake Sports Coordinator

With the announcement of CAF National Soccer being cancelled for this year, I am now unfortunately announcing that Canada West Men’s Soccer Championship and the women’s development camp are also cancelled for this year.

Regarding our annual Regional Sports meeting, work will continue with CFB Comox and see if it is possible to host in later Sep/early Oct. If this cannot be done due to ongoing COVID-19 issues we will look at doing something virtually.

There have been ongoing efforts related to CAF business resumption and the return to sport is no exception.

The following message is from CFMWS’s Bruce Ploughman.

Given the nature of sport we need to face the reality that a return to sport, as with many other services, will be different for the foreseeable future. Given these realities the organization of national and international championships is not realistic in the short term.

It is thus with great disappointment that organizers announced that the 2020 National Volleyball, Basketball, Ball Hockey, Triathlon, Running, and Soccer Championships were cancelled. Furthermore, all competitions, CISM and international events, which were to be held abroad, are cancelled until December 31, 2020.

Decisions regarding regional competitions will depend on provincial guidelines and those issued by Commands and Base/Wing Comds.

We remain hopeful that in the next few months we will be able to provide our members with meaningful experiences and alternatives (e.g. training, provincial and/or regional training camps, regional championships, etc.) so that when the time comes we will be ready to return to play safely.

Given the constantly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, no decisions have been made beyond December 2020 for now.

We will shortly share tools and resources with Base/Wing Sport personnel to support informed decisions for an adapted and safe return to play for local and regional sport. We must also bear in mind that athletes, coaches, and employees will return with different experiences, attitudes, priorities, and fears.

On behalf of the Sports Department and the community, I would like to thank you for your patience and your enthusiasm to return to play. I would also like to thank the Coaching Association of Canada and the Canadian Sports Institute of Ontario for including us in the conversation and for the training offered to the Canadian sports system regarding the return to sports during this time.