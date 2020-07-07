PSP COVID-19 Study Recruitment

Submitted

PSP would like to know how COVID-19 is affecting your individual operational physical readiness? Are you accessing PSP online programming or maintaining operational fitness through other means?

We are looking for study volunteers to identify the impacts of isolation during COVID-19 on CAF Individual Operational Physical Readiness. Specifically, the status and behaviours of physical fitness, nutrition, injury and sleep.

We are looking for Regular Force and Primary Reserve CAF members of all ages, fitness levels and work environments to participate. This study requests a commitment of 10 to 24 minutes per 2-week period for as long as the COVID-19 restrictions continue, ending with the full return to work and use of PSP fitness facilities and services.

We would like to learn from your experience to better serve your needs during this difficult time. If you are interested, please sign up by clicking on the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BalanceP4EquilibreCOVID-19