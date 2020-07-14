COVID-19 battle subsiding

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar explains vigilance will be key in the continuing battle against COVID-19. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

The pandemic isn’t over yet, but 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar is calm talking about the next phase of the battle against COVID-19 which will include vigilance.

“We can’t rest yet,” said Moar, repeating the message.

“We have to remain on watch,” he said during an interview at his headquarters office at 4 Wing. “I don’t think we’re through this yet. I think it will affect us for a lot longer.”

“Vigilance is the key. There are still a lot of unknowns.”

But the outlook is greatly improved from early March when virtually nothing was known about the magnitude of the threat and how to prepare for the possibility of an impending crisis.

He admits the fear of an outbreak lingers. Early pandemic plans were based on the expectation of a virus outbreak in Cold Lake and at 4 Wing. It didn’t occur, but that is not being dismissed by Wing leadership. They aren’t assuming we are now safe.

“We have to watch for the signals and be ready to go back to our emergency contingency plans if necessary.”

Such plans included the use of Canadian Armed Forces members wherever they may be needed.

“We tried to plan for everything that was possible and how the CAF could help out,” he said.

The Wing leadership worked closely with the City of Cold Lake and Alberta Health Services to co-ordinate measures to battle the pandemic.

“It can’t be understated how much we relied on our relationship with the City and Alberta Health Services. Their support to the entire community has been amazing.”

Moar remembers the first alarm in early March and the weekend when base leaders were all called in to work to come up with a plan of how to respond and be ready.

There was no comprehensive plan to deal with a pandemic like COVID-19. 4 Wing had to write their own plan, starting virtually from scratch.

But 4 Wing was undaunted in their task.

“This is the military’s bread and butter, to be ready for the unknown and plan for how to deal with it.”

He said Wing leaders in their meetings “did a fantastic job with our response. The leaders at the Wing really stepped up.”

The response plan had two prime goals which were firm in the minds of planners. It was essential that 4 Wing maintain operations as a NORAD partner.

“We can never slow down or pause in that mission.”

At the same time, plans had to ensure the health of members and families of all those on the base.

“I know at first in March people were worried. Families were worried. No one knew what to expect, but they quickly learned the base would support them.”

Those performing essential tasks were segregated into groups who were separated from each other. Such a move was meant to contain the virus if it hit the base. If one team became ill another could step in to perform essential tasks. Once the infected group had recovered, members could return to duties, relieving their replacements.

“About 15 per cent of the approximately 1,800 CAF members shouldered the load of duties while the remainder we sent home to stay healthy and fit to be ready if needed.”

Plans also included ways to help out in the City of Cold Lake if CAF members were required or called on.

“The CAF has a legacy of helping out whenever needed or for whatever task, such as helping after floods or snow storms and lately, helping in long term care homes in Ontario and Quebec.”

He said it was essential as part of the pandemic response plan that CAF members stay at home and keep fit in case they were needed.

“Our military members are very motivated to help out in those missions. To help out and defend Canadian interests, that’s why they signed up.”

Moar said the mission now, while remaining on guard, is to “turn negatives into positives.”

He said there have been many changes in the workplace and some of them are good.

Wing leadership have embraced technology to hold virtual instead of face-to-face meetings and improvements have been made that will benefit the future balance of work and life at 4 Wing.

“This has forced us to expand how we do things. It really shows how the things we value, such as face-to-face leadership, are challenging and sometimes impossible in a virus environment. The virus significantly undermines our way of doing things.”

Also, we are often accustomed to shift work where members may share work spaces.

“The virus significantly undermines our way of doing things.”

During June, squadron and unit leaders have been planning a safe return. Not all members will return to work at the same time.

“We dedicated our efforts in June to putting in place protective measures so people can get back to work safely. People are eager to get back to work.”

Every unit has back-to-work plans including checklists and inspections.

“The worst thing now is to force an early return to work. We can’t let our guard down.”

One of the challenges is that Wing leaders are asking CAF members and civilian employees to change their behaviour, such as no shaking hands and remaining two metres apart at all times.

“It’s so unnatural asking people to change their behaviours and habits that have previously been acceptable. People like to interact and the social aspects of building strong teams is important. So our focus now is on changing our behaviours as a community. All members must be vigilant and ready to recognize unhealthy behaviours and to intervene in a positive way. As long as I see positive attitudes, good compliance, and a pattern of improvement I will be satisfied.”

He admits some of the new reality seems strange. He recently attended a change of command ceremony. Normally such a ceremony would have attracted 100 people or more. This change of command featured a small group, was physically distanced, and all attendees wore face masks.

“It’s important to find new ways to continue honouring our traditions such as change of command parades without putting our people at risk. I’ve seen a lot of innovative approaches to things such as awards presentations, promotions, and team meetings. We have a lot of creative people out there!”

Col Moar is confident that the Wing is moving in the right direction and has made significant progress. But just like at the start of the pandemic when response plans were drawn up to deal with the unknown, there are lingering similarities, such as stressing vigilance and relying on each other.

Col Moar concludes, “Provided we continue to focus on the health and welfare of our members and families, we will continue to assure the success of our mission. We have made a lot of progress and can’t abandon the priorities that have led to our success.”