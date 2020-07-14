Royal Canadian Legion pledges support for summer camps

Cliff Kenyon

The Royal Canadian Legion has made a $100,000 contribution towards supporting Support our Troops National Summer Camps Program and Personnel Support Program’s Special Needs Summer Camp.

CFMWS and Support Our Troops have a long history of working collaboratively with the Legion. The shared mandate to support the military community makes the Legion a valued and important partner in serving those who serve.

You can check out the summer camp program and applications at www.supportourtroops.ca/get-support/camps.

This year marks the 7th year of the National Summer Camps Program for children and families of the Canadian Armed Forces Community. This extremely popular program provides grants for children from military families to attend a weeklong, accredited summer camp of their choice.

By participating, children have the chance to feel like they belong, boost their confidence, and feel more in control of their lives.

Thanks to donations from everyday Canadians, Support Our Troops sends nearly 500 kids to camp each summer!

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Support Our Troops had previously made the decision to postpone the National Summer Camps Program. This measure was taken to protect both campers and camp staff and was based on regulations and restrictions that were put in place by local health authorities across Canada. Several provinces have already announced the cancellation of overnight camps for kids this year, but most provinces will continue to allow for day camps. Therefore, Support Our Troops is pleased to announce that the National Summer Camps Program has opened applications on June 15 for day camps.