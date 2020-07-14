Wing Intersection golf looking for players

Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Sports Coordinator

Are you looking to get outside more this summer? Do you like to golf? If so, we are hoping to put together a recreational Intersection Golf team with as many as 30 golfers to participate. This program will be starting on Tuesday, July 21.

Any interested military members are asked to register with me at jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca and hopefully we can get enough interest to salvage the remainder of the golf season.

Joining the golf organization is MCpl Adam McAloney who has volunteered as Intersection Golf president.

The only other sport that is able to be played at this time is badminton. We are slowly starting back with these two sports and will keep you notified as more restrictions are lifted for other sports to be played.