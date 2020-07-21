Big Stuff Round Up

Cliff Kenyon

This is a big story about big stuff.

Yes, it’s that time again, it happens each year. It’s time for the trade and roundup of unwanted big items at the 4 Wing Residential Housing Units.

It’s scheduled for July 25 to 28.

The purpose is to keep the RHUs looking tidy and it’s 4 Wing crews doing the job.

But it has other benefits. As residents put out items they don’t want, you can pick up things you may want.

The idea is to follow the 3 Rs of reduce, reuse and recycle.

It’s easy to take part. In phase 1 on July 25 and 26 RHU residents put out used items by the curbside. Residents are asked to identify the condition of some items such as appliances. Save your neighbors some annoyance. If that washing machine you are putting out isn’t working, add a note to tell what’s wrong with it. For example, it may say it works but needs a new belt. But on those days you can help yourself. Take what may suit you.

No hazardous materials are allowed. Neither is household garbage or items that should go to the landfill.

Wing clean up crews won’t pick up hazardous items such as paints, oils, filter, batteries or propane tanks.

After the first phase of trading the recycling, crews will pick up remaining items at the curbside in the final phase on July 27 and 28.