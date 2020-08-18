Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

During the past few months, face masks have become a common sight. As provinces across the country ease their lockdowns and we are able to mingle in the wider world again, a growing number of people are opting to wear face masks in public. When we can’t maintain the recommended social distancing, we wear them in our workplaces, stores, and in the fall, the children will be wearing them as they go back to school. Face masks are becoming mandatory in some shops and towns. And while this may have brought about some heated debates, my own faith tradition provides me guidance on this matter.

When asked which is the greatest commandment, Jesus responded, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind….And love your neighbor as yourself.” Love your neighbor as yourself. And then we can also look to the Golden Rule for guidance. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” A form of this guiding ethic can be found in every major religion and in atheistic moral systems as well. It is the most basic and easily applied rule we share.

These guiding principles: Love Your Neighbor as Yourself and Do Unto Others as You Would Have Them do Unto You, give us a clear way ahead when asking ourselves if we should wear a mask. Wearing a mask isn’t about being afraid or even preventing ourselves from getting sick. We wear a mask so others may not get sick. It’s about keeping our co-workers, friends and neighbors safe. Masks may be uncomfortable, but it’s a small inconvenience, a small sacrifice that actually is a larger symbol of our care and compassion for each other.

A blessing for Wearing a Mask:

Giver of All Life,

May we wear our masks

grateful for our health and the health of those around us.

May we wear our masks with compassion,

knowing that this small act is one of kindness.

May our masks draw us together,

Inspiring respect for one another and enabling mutual care.

Bless our masks and all they teach us

About loving our neighbors and our community.

And help us to find purpose in this new task,

As we await the day we can remove them safely and with joy.

megan.jones@forces.gc.ca