Canadian Army in mint condition

Moira Farr, Army Public Affairs

A new $10 silver coin, released in July by the Royal Canadian Mint, pays tribute to the Canadian soldiers who played an integral role in the liberation of the Netherlands during the final days of the Second World War.

The colourful coin is part of the 2020 Celebration Collection, which commemorates 75 years since the liberation of Europe in 1945. It features a smiling Canadian soldier receiving a bouquet of tulips from a Dutch woman, as a crowd gathers to cheer on the liberators. A repeated “V” for victory in Morse code runs across the top of the coin.

The coin honours Canadian Army soldiers and celebrates the enduring friendship between the people of Canada and the Netherlands. The same soldier appears in silhouette on the 2020 proof silver dollar.

Illustrator Joel Kimmel, based in Westport, Ontario, has designed 25 coins for the Mint, including commemorations of “the last spike”, the Battle of Ortona and the Battle of Neuve-Chappelle.

The Mint has created special coins to honour veterans and serving military members each year since 2004.