Medley CFB Society is looking for board members

Janae Wandler

The Medley CFB Society has been supporting the Cold Lake Community since 1981. Their mission is simple: to improve the quality of life for the Cold Lake Defence Team by supporting self-sustaining initiatives using strategic long term financial management.

And that is just what they do. Most consistently, they provide financial support and management of North Bay Cabins and they oversee the CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship awards three students each year with $2500 to go towards their secondary education.

They also help to support projects and programs within the local community. Most recently, funding was provided to the RCAF Museum for their observation tower and the Society provided a $25,000 donation to Valour Place in Edmonton.

In the last months, support has also been provided to the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, RCMP Victims Services and Cold Lake Library Storytime.

By becoming a member of the Board of Directors, you could help improve your local community. Requirements of the Board membership include:

• Commitment to learn about and complete volunteer work based on the needs of the organization

• Attendance of bi-annual Board meetings as well as potential committee meetings concerning North Bay cabins or the Peter Stauffer Scholarships

• A Director needs to be fully informed on organizational matters and participate in the Board’s deliberations and decisions in matters of policy, finance and grant application reviews

Are you interested in a Board position? Please forward your resume along with a cover letter expressing your interest in a position to Lt Andrew LaVallee at andrew.lavallee2@forces.gc.ca.