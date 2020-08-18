Quitting tobacco: find your why

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

This month, the Health Promotion Team is dedicating their time to promote awareness and understanding of tobacco and vaping, with specific emphasis on harm reduction or elimination by cutting back or quitting tobacco. It’s no secret that there are tobacco users on 4 Wing, and you may be one of them. We also aren’t hiding the fact that it can be really hard to quit. If you have ever tried to quit tobacco before, then you know this firsthand. Some people can walk away from tobacco on the first try and never go back, but those people are few and far between. For most people, it will take multiple quit attempts for a tobacco-free lifestyle to stick. Addiction to nicotine is not the only thing that makes it hard to quit; the behavioural component of using tobacco, especially smoking is engrained. Think about the hand-to-mouth movement of smoking, having your mouth occupied by a cigarette or lighting up a cigarette out of habit with routine everyday tasks (e.g. having a coffee, driving to work, drinking a beer on the back deck).

Since it can be difficult to quit, it’s important to understand your “why”. This essentially means knowing what your motivation is to quit. Maybe your family has been harping on you for ages to give it up. Or your doctor has recommended quitting to better your health. Although for some people, these suggestions from family and medical practitioners can be helpful, we’ve seen many cases where they are not. Individuals will come in to a Quit It (Butt Out) meeting and mention that they are there because their family won’t leave them alone about it or their MO has told them they need to start focusing on their health. Although those sound like great reasons to quit smoking, it may not be the “why” for some smokers and, therefore, they are not motivated to actually go through with an attempt and stay quit.

So what are your reasons for wanting to quit? Family can be a big one. You may want to be a good role model, be able to run around the backyard with your kids without being short of breath, or make sure you’re around to see your grandchildren grow up. Friends can also be a motivational factor. You likely have friends who also use tobacco, but friends who are non-tobacco users may be unwilling to be around you as often. As mentioned, your doctor may recommend you quit for your health. This could be a general recommendation, or it could be because your tobacco use is negatively impacting your health. You likely already know that there are plenty of health benefits for quitting smoking. Those health benefits are seen in as little as 20 minutes after your last cigarette. Appearance can also be a factor for some, especially smelling like cigarettes. A big one for many people is finances. Consider that you have been smoking for five years. You smoke 12 cigarettes a day. Your average pack of cigarettes cost $15 and there are 25 cigarettes in a pack. That means that you spend $50.40 per week, $216 per month and $2,628 per year on smoking. If the price has stayed the same for the five years you have smoked, you have spent approximately $13,000. What else could you spend that money on?

Think about your “why”. If you’re not sure what it might be, come talk to the Health Promotion Team. We are ready to help you quit through our program “Quit It”. We meet you where you’re at in your journey with no judgement. There is no need to wait for the next program to start, you can begin the Quit It program at any time. Contact us today at 4WGHealthPromotion@gmail.com or local 6958. Follow our Instagram (@4winghealthpromotion) for more information on tobacco and vaping throughout the month of August.