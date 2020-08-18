Theme for Padre’s Soccer Camp is to “Press On”

Twenty-eight were able to participate in the Padre’s Soccer Camp that almost was cancelled due to COVID-19. Photo: Submitted

Padre Andrew Whitman

During Soccer Camp this past week, the kids learned to Press On. Press on through the challenges of soccer and training, as well as through the challenges of life.

It was a fun week, and it was refreshing to be with such youth and enthusiasm for a week. The camp was a success, despite some interesting challenges along the way, most of which are spelled “COVID”. Normally taking place in mid July, we had already cancelled it and moved on, when Alberta guidelines allowed for day camps to open under proper precautions. So, we started toying with the idea of turning it back on. Eventually, with limited time, restrictions on registration size, and limited volunteers, we ‘pressed on’ to put the camp together. A special thanks to Military Police Unit for coming out to clock our soccer kicks with their radar guns. That was a highlight for the kids… and the coaches. Starting with 20 children registered, we had a total of 28 come out to learn some soccer skills as well as some important life lessons.

The theme for the camp – Press On – comes from Paul’s letter to the Philippians, where he says, “Not that I have already obtained this, or that I am already perfect, but I press on, to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own.” We learned that to press on, we need to know the goal: what are we trying to accomplish? And we need to keep our eyes on the Coach. And we need to be brave, and we need to have hope, and we need to finish well.

These are lessons that the children learned each day as they practiced their soccer skills. These are important lessons on the soccer pitch, of course, but they also apply to life. During the week, we followed the life of the Apostle Paul (the guy who said to Press On). At the beginning, the apostle Paul was so blind that he was going for the wrong goal in life. To keep with the soccer analogy, he was like a star player who got turned around, confused and going for the wrong end. But God stopped him with a blinding light. After being actually blind for three days, God made the scales fall from his eyes and heart and made him a new man, with new eyes fixed on a new coach: Jesus.

Paul faced many challenges in this new life he chose to follow, from being stoned and left for dead, to being shipwrecked in a storm, to being bitten by a poisonous snake. But Paul faced the challenges bravely and with hope that can only come from trusting that God would fulfil His promise to bring him to Rome, and ultimately to eternal life with Jesus. Finally, Paul finished well, working hard at his task even when he was uncertain to get to the goal.

And what was Paul’s goal? What is the ‘this’ he had not obtained, that he wants to ‘make his own’. He was talking about eternal life. Not just any eternal life, but eternal life with Jesus. That is what kept him going. To press on in life, we need to have the right goal, one that keeps us going, one that we can trust to actually fulfill his promises. May we all find such a goal.