Artist Spotlight

Featuring Art from Military and First Responders

Jeff joined the military right out of high school and served for 25 years,

including 2 tours of duty (Bosnia 97-98 and Afghanistan 08-09). He retired from the military in 2015 and enrolled in a photography and imaging program at the local college. He never carried a camera during his service and only started to really photograph people 10 years ago. “I’m most influenced by people and what story their faces and expressions tell before I even arrive on set.” It can be a struggle for him meeting new clients, his experiences sometimes get in the way, “I have to tell myself, ‘You’re safe, you are not in danger, this is a camera not a scope’.” Jeff enjoys creating larger collections that revolve around a singular theme. “Photography is my outlet.” www.jeffbuchananphotography.com

United – Photography

Photo: Jeff Buchanan

Artwork submissions by Military & First Responder Services. The Steel Spirit is always looking for new and emerging artists with and without experience, from every background and every age.

For more information or if you would like to be involved, please visit: www.thesteelspirit.ca