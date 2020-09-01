September 1, 2020

Depart with Dignity

Depart with Dignity
Deb Lasouski is retiring from the Public Service with all her time served here at 4 Wing. Deb started her career in the Public Service in 1982 at AETE where she remained until 2016. In 2016, she applied for and accepted a position at 4 Wing Admin Flt working various positions until her retirement in 2020. Deb’s retirement Luncheon and Farewell was well attended on August 28, 2020. Deb’s family members were able to attend. Her dad, Richard Lasouski (37 year RCAF Vet), her son Charles, daughter Melanie, daughter- in-law Laini, sisters Cathy and Beverley, brother-in-law Larry, as well as her niece Kathleen and her boyfriend Josh. Deb will be retiring in Red Deer, AB. Photo: Cpl Catherine Robert
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 