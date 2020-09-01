New buses for 4 MSS

LCol Delaina Brown

On August 12, 2020, 4 Wing Mission Support Squadron received two new highway cruisers which will replace the SETRA buses that have been part of the Wing’s fleet since 2010. In the past weeks, operator and maintenance training was conducted by the contractor, ensuring that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members were prepared to utilize and maintain this new equipment in support of wing activities. In the upcoming weeks, the training of MSE personnel will continue, in order to ensure that a maximum number of operators are trained and available to drive the new highway cruisers, specifically for IBBS runs. The training timeline for MSE Operators will vary based on their previous qualifications but will be completed once each member has successfully passed a road test demonstrating their ability to operate the vehicles on the highway as well as within city limits.

The procurement of these assets has been ongoing for over a year, with the initial tender release in June 2019, but no contract was awarded at that time. A second tender was reposted in November 2019 and a contract was awarded in February 2020 with an original delivery date of May 2020. Unfortunately COVID-19 delayed delivery to August 2020. The SETRA buses will be sent to GC Surplus for remarket and will be removed as a wing asset at that time.

Photo: MCpl Colin Byrne