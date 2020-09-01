September 1, 2020

Three members receive 4 Wing commander’s coin for efforts on new shelters

Avr Evan Jackman, from 4 MSS CE flight, is receiving the 4 Wing commander’s coin for his contribution to the construction of two temporary EFASS shelters to enhance NORAD capabilities at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Cpl Jackman’s can do attitude and tireless effort’s greatly contributed to the erection of these shelters. Cpl Jackman willingness to learn allowed him to greatly expand his knowledge of deployable aircraft shelters, therefore, making him a key asset for the future construction of these shelters around world. For this reason he is being presented with the 4 Wing commander’s coin. Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging
Cpl Breanne Tennant, a reservist from 192 Aldergrove, is receiving the 4 Wing commander’s coin for her contribution to the construction of two temporary EFASS shelters to enhance NORAD capabilities at 4 Wing Cold Lake. As a supply tech who is currently awaiting a transfer as Const Tech, she took the opportunity to join this project to expand her professional knowledge and to better prepare for her upcoming trade change. Cpl Tennant’s team work, positive attitude and dedication was instrumental to the safe and timely construction of these shelters. For this reason she is being presented with the 4 Wing commander’s coin. Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging
Cpl Matt Pelletier, a reservist from 192 Aldergrove, is receiving the 4 Wing commander’s coin for his contribution to the construction of two temporary EFASS shelters to enhance NORAD capabilities at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Cpl Pelletier’s enthusiasm and work ethic greatly contributed to the erection of these shelters. His knowledge and past experience from previous shelter builds significantly increased the team’s overall efficiently. For this reason he is being presented with the 4 Wing commander’s coin. Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging
4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Moar (left) visits the new shelters constructed on the Tac Ramp side of the base on August 24, 2020 at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging
Construction of the new shelters on the Tac Ramp side of the base on August 24, 2020 at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging
