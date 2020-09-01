Where there’s a will, there’s a way! 4 Wing works hard to bring sports back for the fall!

Hockey may not look the same for the upcoming season as it has in the past but the 4 Wing sports department will do all they can to have a program that is safe but also enjoyable for all involved. Photo is from January 2020, when Cold Lake was able to host Canada West Regional Men’s Hockey. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy

Josey Yearley, 4 Wing Fitness and Sports Manager

It is an undisputed fact that sports participation is embedded into the very fabric of military culture; proving itself again and again as an effective means of building and maintaining physical, mental and social wellness. That is why, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4 Wing Military Sports Department, under the guidance of Wing Leadership, is working hard to bring organized sports programming back to Cold Lake, but it is not a quick and easy task!

Sports fans suffered another torturous blow with the recent announcement that the CFL would be cancelling their 2020 season. Likewise, COVID-19 related restrictions demanded the cancellation of all CAF National Sports this summer. Sadly this moratorium on CAF National sports currently extends right up to the end of the year (i.e. Dec 2020). All the more reason to try and keep local sports programming alive! Rest assured that this is exactly what the 4 Wing Sports Department is focused on.

Our Sports Coordinator, Mr. Jerry Ingham, guided by the action of provincial and national sports bodies, and governed by municipal, provincial, federal and CAF policy, will be working with our Intersection League Executives and individual athletes to determine a safe and workable way forward. A great example of the progress made in support of the return to sport is the release of the “Return to Hockey Plan” by Hockey Alberta. This document, which incorporates the current requirements outlined in Stage 2 of the Government of Alberta’s Relaunch Plan, health and safety guidelines from Hockey Canada, and programming, registration and sanctioning for Hockey Alberta, will serve as a foundational reference in bringing hockey back to 4 Wing this fall, which we fully intend to do! That said, please keep in mind, it won’t be “same old, same old”.

Clearly many adjustments will need to be made to the structure of our leagues and the “conduct of play” for all our intersection sports in order to allow for league operation while respecting the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. For example, it has already been established that we will be working with only one ice surface this year, given that one rink will be required for the conduct of military fitness training due to the need to allow for social distancing while training. This alone will have a huge impact on how we organize our hockey program.

All this to say…sports are not dead and we have every confidence that we can “breathe new life into them” following the summer hiatus imposed by COVID-19, but what that “new life” will look like is yet to be determined.

In closing, I would like to remind all military members that the Wing Commander is the approving authority for participation in all locally run sports (be that military or civilian in nature). Should military members elect to participate in civilian run sports programing they should be seeking approval through their chain of command. This requirement has heightened importance with the advent of COVID-19, as the risks inherent to sports participation have increased significantly. Questions or concerns regarding military sports, or participation in civilian run sports programming, should be directed to 4 Wing’s Sports Coordinator, Mr. Jerry Ingham at Jerry.Ingham@forces.gc.ca.

In the meantime…Keep fit, as physical fitness is the foundation to solid performance in any and every sport!