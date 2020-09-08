4 Wing library opens to public

The 4 Wing Community Library is happy to open their doors to the public again. The 4 Wing branch is located at the Art Smith Aviation Academy. Photo: Submitted

The 4 Wing Community Library is thrilled to once again be opening our doors to the public! We have made some changes to make our library a

safer environment for you to visit. The library will be exclusively open to the public from 10 am-noon, Monday to Friday. We require that everyone using the library wear a mask. At the front door we have a sign-in table so we have a record of all our visitors. Please be sure to use the hand sanitizer upon entering as well. If you would prefer, we have our own version of curbside delivery. You simply call us at 780-594-7456 and we will pull the books you are interested in, sign them out to you and you can pick them up at our door. Since we are a public library, you can also return your books back to either the Grand Centre or North Branch.

We look forward to seeing or hearing from you!