Celebrate your coach during National #CoachesWeek

PSP

The Coaching Association of Canada’s (CAC) National Coaches Week is a time to celebrate the positive impact coaches have on athletes and their communities across Canada. The annual campaign is an opportunity to recognize coaches for the integral role they play by taking the time to say #ThanksCoach. The campaign runs from 19 to 27 September 2020.

To learn to play a certain sport, you needed a coach. Someone to guide you, teach you, help you, motivate you to be better. Bases and Wings across Canada will be producing a short video to share on social media during National Coaches Week. The 4 Wing Sports department wants your help in celebrating and recognizing coaches everywhere. If you’d be willing to say “Thanks, Coach” and what does your coach do (or did) that makes them a great coach, please contact the 4 Wing Sports Coordinator, Jerry Ingham, at jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca.

Together we can all show our coaches just how much we appreciate them. Coaches are a crucial part of building a healthy and fit military. Whether it’s in-person or virtually, a message of thanks goes a long way. Take a moment to say #ThanksCoach to a coach who has been there for you.