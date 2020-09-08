PSP Community Recreation wants your skills

Jenn Bain, Community Recreation Supervisor

The PSP Community Recreation Department is always on the lookout for ways to offer the military community fun and interactive programming, but they need your help.

Do you have a special talent or skill that you could share with others? Are you enthusiastic, energetic and fun? Could you step into a leadership role?

If you answered YES, then the Community Recreation department is looking for YOU!

Instructors are currently being sought for in the following areas:

• Fitness

• Crafting (knitting, sewing, wreath making, etc.)

• Outdoor Education

Becoming an instructor is a wonderful way to share your wealth of knowledge with the rest of the community.

If you’re interested, please contact the Community Recreation Supervisor, Jenn, at jennifer.bain@forces.gc.ca to express your interest.

Do you have an idea for another type of program that would benefit the 4 Wing community? If so, please contact us with the details.