Reframing our expectations for the new school year

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

This week saw many of our children heading back to school. We loaded them onto school buses or dropped them off at schoolyards and in classrooms. We smiled and waved at them as they started a new year full of new possibilities. It was a familiar sight for the beginning of September, but with a few big differences. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, most of the children and all of the adults were wearing masks, social distancing was being enforced on school buses and in the school yard and screening checklists were a part of the morning routine.

As I dropped off my son, I worried if I had prepared him enough for this “new normal.” The first day of school can be nerve wracking as it is, so when we throw in these unprecedented times, it’s no wonder we worry. I hoped he would like his new teacher, I hoped he would meet up with classmates he hasn’t seen in months. But I also prayed he would be safe and stay healthy; as I prayed for each child, teacher, administrator and support staff member returning to school.

The 2020-21 school year will be different. Along with the masks, social distancing and screening checklists, some of the usual school activities such as sports events, concerts and extra-curriculars may look different or they may not happen at all.

COVID-19 has brought many challenges into every aspect of our lives. It has impacted our workplaces, our schools, our day-to-day activities and our families. And one of the first steps to living a resilient life during this pandemic, is to reframe this situation. By reframing the cause of anxiety and stress, we can change the situation from a threat into a challenge. Where threats cause us to become defensive; challenges present opportunities for positive growth. Reframing doesn’t mean we need to deny reality or completely ignore the downsides of situations in a naïve way. Instead reframing avoids fueling negative emotions that lead to anxiety, fear and frustration. It helps us cultivate a perspective that facilitates positive emotions, growth and action.

Reframing can help all members of the family of all ages.

This school year will look different. And in the face of this challenge, it may be important for us and our children to reframe our expectations. We can’t go into the 2020 school year, or ask our children to go into it, with 2019 expectations. So let’s not dwell on what might be different this year or what we might be missing out on. Instead let’s reframe our expectations so we focus on:

Keeping our children, their classmates and school staff healthy and safe;

Fostering relationships in a new way;

Setting realistic goals; and

Fostering our children’s mental well-being.

All the best to you and your family.

megan.jones@forces.gc.ca