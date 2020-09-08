Skating can still be an option for children this year

Norlight Figure Skating Club

The Norlight Figure Skating Club is a non-profit Skate Canada sanctioned organization that has been instructing 4 Wing and area youth for over 60 years. The Norlight Figure Skating Club operates out of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing and is run by a group of parent and military volunteers. Our club’s skaters range in age from 3 years to young adults, and are enrolled in Learn to Skate and CanSkate programs to StarSkate programs, both recreational and competitive. As well, we are introducing a CanPowerSkate program for those wishing to build skating skills for hockey.

Our Learn to Skate and CanSkate programs are taught by certified Skate Canada coaches and focus on fun, participation, and basic skills development. Skaters earn badges and incentives as they learn the fundamentals of skating. Unfortunately, due to COVID -19, we are unable to offer a Learn to Skate program this season as per Skate Canada protocols.

Our PreStarSkate program is dedicated to those who have completed CanSkate Stage 3 or higher and are looking to further their skating skills in a more defined figure skating program. Sessions continue to be taught in groups by Skate Canada certified coaches and focus on the fundamentals of figure skating in a creative and fun atmosphere. This is an ideal program for skaters who wish to continue in recreational or competitive figure skating.

The StarSkate program is our highest level. Generally speaking, a skater who is ready to move into StarSkate should be working on StarSkate level 2 and/or be recommended by coaches. At this level, training for skaters becomes more individualized and their lessons are taught privately by a Skate Canada certified Regional coach. Skaters work on Skate Canada tests and attend competitions.

The CanPowerSkate program will be taught by a Skate Canada certified CanPower coach and will focus on developing fundamental skating skills through which a hockey player may achieve greater success in the game.

The Norlight Figure Skating Club will be practicing appropriate COVID-19 protocols and procedures, as per outlined by Skate Canada and 4 Wing, which will keep your children safe while having fun.

The Norlight Figure Skating Club relies entirely on the volunteerism of its members. We are always in need of parent and military volunteers. Volunteering on the board is a great opportunity for military members to get involved in their community, and we encourage and welcome all interested parties.

As part of the Norlight Figure Skating Club’s by-laws, we do not do any fundraising. All operating costs are covered by registration fees.

If you are looking for a great place for your children to participate in a winter sport, please look into the Norlight Figure Skating Club. Feel free to contact us with any questions regarding our programs and registration at norlightskating@gmail.com.