Working together to prevent suicide

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

Trigger Warning. This article discusses the topic of suicide.

September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day. This day aims to bring attention to the topic of suicide including how communities can work together for prevention. In Canada, an average of 11 people die by suicide every day, which means approximately 4,000 people die per year by suicide. For each suicide death, there are an estimated 20 to 25 attempts with an average of 275 suicide attempts per day in Canada. When a person dies by suicide, there are 7 to 10 people who will be permanently affected by this loss.

Although the facts and figures can be uncomfortable to read and surprising to some, they are important to acknowledge so that we know what we need to work on. Pretending that suicide does not exist or that people do not struggle daily with mental health issues or have difficulty at work, with relationships or in the home, does not make the problem go away. Instead, it makes the topic of suicide more difficult to broach, thereby stigmatizing those who struggle.

We want to first focus on the vocabulary that we use. The words we have used for years when discussing suicide are now obsolete. Instead of the terms “committed suicide” or “completed suicide”, we should be using “died by suicide”. It seems like such a small thing, but “committed” has the negative connotation that the individual has committed a crime. Attempted suicide was removed from the Criminal Code of Canada in 1972; suicide is not illegal yet we often refer to it in such a way as to infer that it is. “Completed” can also be viewed as negative by a suicide attempt survivor who may conclude that they are incomplete because their attempt was not successful. We also want to avoid terms like “failed” or “unsuccessful” attempt as it infers the individual cannot even be successful at ending their own life, and instead use the term “suicide attempt”.

We also need to start talking about it. Often times, when we teach our Mental Fitness & Suicide Awareness Course, people are often visibly uncomfortable when we reach the module on suicide. This is often attributed to society not discussing suicide. Society views the topic as untouchable, uncomfortable and awkward. When someone we know has lost a person to suicide, or they themselves have attempted suicide, we need to be able to be compassionate and empathic, rather than awkward and unhelpful. Work on your communication skills so that you can be there for others who need you. Do not ignore them and create a wall of silence that makes them feel isolated and alone.

If someone you know appears to be in distress or there are warning signs, do not be afraid to ask them outright if they are considering suicide. Do not dillydally around the topic; be direct and ask them. Even if you are wrong, it is better to be wrong than to not ask at all. Warning signs can include suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, direct messages such as “I am going to kill myself” or indirect messages such as “thank you for all that you have done for me in the past”, physical signs (e.g. sleeping difficulties, appetite disturbance, extreme fatigue), psychological and/or behavioural signs (e.g. changes in behaviour and/or personality, withdrawal, substance abuse, performance decline, difficulty making decisions or concentrating, neglect of personal appearance and/or hygiene, putting their affairs in order). Remember that it is vital you never promise to keep suicidal thoughts or intent a secret. Connect the individual with someone who can help. If the person is in acute crisis, call 911.

If you are struggling and/or having thoughts of suicide, reach out. Suicidal thinking is often associated with problems that can be treated. There are other solutions available, even if you can’t see them right now. Seek help so someone can assist you to find another solution and provide treatment.

If you would like to receive more information, contact the Health Promotion Department at local 6958 or 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca. If you are a CAF/DND supervisor, there are still spots available on our Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness Supervisor Course on September 22; contact us to register. Those who are looking to increase their communication skills are encouraged to register on our Interpersonal Communication Course on October 14.

Resources

• Suicide Help Line (1-833-456-4566)

• 4 Wing Mental Health Services (Local 6823/6824)

• CAF Member Assistance (1-800-268-7708)

• Family Information Line (1-800-866-4546)

• Crisis Text Line (Text CONNECT to 686868)

• Alberta Mental Health Help Line (1-877-303-264)

