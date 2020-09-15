Invictus Games – Dreams on hold

Team Canada Competitor Captain (Ret’d) Ryan Carey. Sports have always played a key role in the life of Retired Captain Ryan Carey, who played in the Canadian Football League before joining the Canadian Armed Forces. Listen to Veterans Affairs Canada’s new podcast series, Faces of Freedom, to hear his story of how training to compete in the 2021 Invictus Games has reignited his competitive spirit. Photo: The Maple Leaf

DND

This past May, Team Canada was scheduled to compete at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, but due to COVID-19 they have had to put their dreams and training on hold until next year.

The postponement of the Invictus Games was no doubt a big disappointment for the competitors. To recognize their dedication and motivation, Veterans Affairs Canada collaborated with Soldier On to create a podcast series featuring members of Team Canada.

The word invictus means unconquered. It embodies the fighting spirit of ill and injured military personnel, and the idea that anything is possible. In the true spirit of the Invictus Games, the global pandemic shone a spotlight on the unconquerable character of Veterans.

Recently, the Invictus Foundation announced that the next Invictus Games would take place May 29 to June 5, 2021.

Until we can cheer Team Canada in real time, help us encourage our athletes by listening to podcast episodes (https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/about-vac/news-media) and read their stories (https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/people-and-stories/faces-of-freedom). You can also share and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #CanadaRemembers.