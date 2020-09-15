Photo: Pte Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Joy Smith

Avr Alicia Couet wanted to make a difference and so did the members of her Walk for Valour Virtual Challenge team. It’s an added bonus that they had some fun doing it.

This year’s major fundraiser for Valour Place took the form of volunteers participating in challenges. Members of Team Cirque de Sore Legs participated in a variety of activities such as walking like an Egyptian past the Wing Commander’s office window, walking in sand in their bare feet, saluting the flag, bouncing a ball and walking while pushing a tire.

Valour Place is a temporary home away from home for all CF members, RCMP, Families of the Fallen, Veterans and First Responders along with their families who require medical treatment in Edmonton. Couet is familiar with the role that Valour Place has played in the lives of 4 Wing members and their families. During her time as a claims clerk, Couet heard countless stories about Valour Place and how the facility provided members and their families with a safe and comfortable place to stay while they or a family member underwent medical treatment.

Since 2012, Valour Place has provided over 20,000 nights of accommodation with a savings of over $2 million for military and first responders. According to Connie Erker, Vice President of Valour Place board, Valour Place … “last year alone helped over 900 families with accommodations while dealing with a medical situation.”

Couet and Wing Comptroller’s Cirque de Sore Legs team have raised $1060, exceeding their original goal of $1000. Donations will be accepted until 30 September 2020. You can donate by going to https://www.valourplace.ca/walkforvalour.

Who knew that making a difference could be fun too.

Photo: Pte Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging