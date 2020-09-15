September 15, 2020

Smile Cookies are here September 14 – 20

smile
Purchase a delicious Tim Hortons Smile Cookie at any Cold Lake location (North, South and Tri City Mall) this week, and ALL proceeds go to the 4 Wing MFRCS to enhance their programs and services! The Commissionaires have issued a 4 Wing Smile Cookie Challenge: They have pre-ordered 14 dozen cookies and challenge all 4 Wing Units and Entities to match or beat their order! Show your support by purchasing Smile Cookies and gain bragging rights for your Unit!! In the photo is Charlie Nykolaychuk enjoying her Smile Cookie from last year’s campaign that raised over $15,000 for their programs and services! Photo: Submitted
