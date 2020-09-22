4 Wing MFRCS Welcome Race a success

Two of the Missions took place in the MFRCS parking Lot. The Fire Hall had their spiffy fire truck on hand, and participants had to draw out their home fire escape plan before receiving a clue. The MPs provided participants an opportunity to wear “impairment glasses” and try to perform a task. Photo: Submitted

Judith Chance, MFRCS

On Saturday, 19 September, 24 teams participated in the 4 Wing MFRCS’ Welcome Race Scavenger Hunt. Newly posted-in singles, couples, and families were invited to participate in a timed Scavenger Hunt that took them from landmarks on 4 Wing to local businesses who had signed up to hand out clues and gifts to other areas of interest in the community.

The day started with participants receiving Welcome Gift Bags delivered directly to them in their new homes by MFRCS staff. At 1:00 pm sharp, the Race went live on their phones and the hunt for clues was on!

“Everyone had such a fun time,” said Chuck Erman, MFRCS Program Manager. “It was really great to see all the smiles, and the newcomers feeling so welcomed.” Missions included a number of stops on 4 Wing, such as the Chaplain’s office, Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, and throughout the MFRCS buildings.

Teams had 3 hours to complete as many missions as possible. The 1st place team will receive $300 in Gift Cards, 2nd place receives $200, and 3rd place receives $100.