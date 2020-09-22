September 22, 2020

419 Tac F (T) Squadron promotions

Congratulations to 2Lt Rory Harrison, 419 Tac F (T) Sqn. Promoted on 15 September 2020. Photo: WO S. White
Congratulations to Major Matthew “Glib” Kutryk, 419 Tac F (T) Sqn. Promoted on 16 September 2020. Photo: WO S. White
