“Never was so much owed by so many to so few” The Battle of Britain

Wing Commander, Col Moar (far left) and members of 4 Wing Cold Lake salute while the playing of O’Canada, during the Battle of Britain Parade Ceremony, being held at the Fallen Airmen Memorial, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on September 20, 2020. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few,” was part of a wartime speech given by the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on 20 August 1940. Pilots who fought in the battle have been known as The Few ever since. It is for The Few that we take time to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

September 20, 2020 marks the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Britain and The Few that Churchill mentions in his speech were pilots of the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fighter Command. The Battle of Britain was a major air campaign fought over southern England in the summer and autumn of 1940.

Germany had been banned from having an air force after the First World War, but the Luftwaffe (air force) was re-established by the Nazi government and by 1940 it was the largest and most formidable air force in the world. A large portion of continental Europe had fallen to the Nazis and Hitler was preparing to launch a full-scale invasion of Great Britain. But first, he needed to dominate the airspace over the English Channel. To do so, his Luftwaffe needed to destroy the RAF.

The RAF met this challenge with some of the best fighter aircraft in the world – the Hawker Hurricane and the Supermarine Spitfire. The average age of an RAF fighter pilot was just 20, and many were as young as 18. At the time, you had to be 21 to vote so many of these young men were risking their lives in defence of a democracy they were not yet old enough to participate in. Nearly 3,000 men of the RAF took part in the Battle of Britain. While most of the pilots were British, Fighter Command was an international force. Men came from all over the Commonwealth and occupied Europe – from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Belgium, France, Poland and Czechoslovakia. There were even some pilots from the neutral United States and Ireland.

Many people in addition to Churchill’s ‘Few’ worked to defend Britain. Ground crew – including riggers, fitters, armourers, and repair and maintenance engineers – looked after the aircraft. Factory workers helped keep aircraft production up. The Observer Corps tracked incoming raids – its tens of thousands of volunteers ensured that the 1,000 observation posts were continuously manned. Anti-aircraft gunners, searchlight operators and barrage balloon crews all played vital roles in Britain’s defence. Members of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) served as radar operators and worked as plotters, tracking raids in the group and sector operations rooms. The Local Defence Volunteers (later the Home Guard) had been set up in May 1940 as a ‘last line of defence’ against German invasion. By July, nearly 1.5 million men had enrolled.

Meanwhile, RAF Bomber Command began attacking German industry, carrying out raids on ports where Germany was assembling its invasion fleet, and reduce the threat posed by the Luftwaffe by targeting airfields and aircraft production.

Although Fighter Command suffered heavy losses and was often outnumbered during actual engagements during the Battle of Britain, the British out produced the Germans and maintained a level of aircraft production that helped them withstand their losses. The Luftwaffe, with its lack of heavy bombers and failure to fully identify critically important targets, never inflicted strategically significant damage. It suffered from constant supply problems, largely as a result of underachievement in aircraft production. Germany’s failure to defeat the RAF and secure control of the skies over southern England made invasion all but impossible. British victory in the Battle of Britain was decisive, but ultimately defensive in nature – in avoiding defeat, Britain secured one of its most significant victories of the Second World War. It was able to stay in the war and lived to fight another day. Ultimately, the Luftwaffe was defeated by Fighter Command, forcing Adolf Hitler to abandon his invasion plans.

Victory in the Battle of Britain did not win the war, but it made winning a possibility in the longer term. Four years later, the Allies would launch their invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe – Operation ‘Overlord’ – from British shores, which would prove decisive in ultimately bringing the war against Germany to an end.

Winston Churchill summed up the battle with the words, at times being specially commemorated on 15 September, “Battle of Britain Day”.

Who were “The Few”?

RAF fighter pilots were a cosmopolitan bunch, very different to the public school ‘Tally Ho’ chaps they’re popularly seen as.

In fact, of the almost 3,000 pilots that flew during the Battle of Britain, fewer than 200 were public-school educated. The rest came from a wide variety of backgrounds – bank clerks, shop assistants and factory workers all served as fighter pilots.

What they did have in common was their youth. While a few ‘old sweats’ were over 30, the name stems from the specific line in the speech, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few,” referring to the ongoing efforts of the Royal Air Force crews who were at the time fighting the Battle of Britain, the pivotal air battle with the German Luftwaffe, with Britain expecting an invasion. Pilots who fought in the battle have been known as The Few ever since; at times being specially commemorated on 15 September, “Battle of Britain Day.”

The speech was given as the United Kingdom prepared for the expected German invasion. In it, Churchill tried to inspire his countrymen by pointing out that although the last several months had been a series of monumental defeats for the Allies, their situation was now much better than before.

Churchill’s argument was in fact correct; shortly thereafter the British won the battle, the first significant defeat for the hitherto unstoppable Luftwaffe.

This speech was a great inspiration to the embattled United Kingdom during what was probably its most dangerous phase of the entire war. Together with the three famous speeches that he gave during the period of the Battle of France (the “Blood, toil, tears, and sweat” speech of 13 May, the “We shall fight on the beaches” speech of 4 June and the “This was their finest hour” speech of 18 June), they form his most stirring rhetoric.

At the end of the speech, he introduced the first phase of the growing strategic alliance with the United States and referred to the coming agreement for establishing U.S. bases on various British territories.