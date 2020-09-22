Team 4 Wing Cold Lake exceeds Terry Fox Marathon of Hope goal

A smaller group from Personnel Support Programs (PSP) took to the road to participate in a Terry Fox walk on Friday, September 18, 2020. Photo: Tricia Coish

Janae Wandler

This year marked the 40th Anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope. Traditionally, 4 Wing Cold Lake hosted an annual Terry Fox run for all members to participate in and raise funds for cancer research.

This time the event had to look a little different due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Instead, 4 Wing created an online team, with Wing

Commander Col Moar as team captain, through the Terry Fox Foundation that encouraged members to donate funds to the Foundation. Units were also encouraged to participate in their own run/walk with a smaller group throughout the week. By doing so, units could also earn Wing Commander Cup points as an extra motivation.

Donations were received through www.terryfox.ca/4wingcoldlake and Team 4 Wing Cold Lake had originally made the goal of raising $2000. 4 Wing more than doubled that goal by raising almost $4200. It is a worthwhile cause and all involved should be proud of their efforts to help continue Terry’s mission to help put an end to cancer.

Terry said, “I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to.”