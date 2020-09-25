PSP

In recent weeks information has been released surrounding the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club and the decision of the City of Cold Lake to unfortunately no longer act as the primary operator of the facility. We understand that this has undoubtedly created confusion and uncertainty for the valued customers of the facility. 4 Wing Cold Lake and Personnel Support Programs are pleased to announce that we have been working diligently in order to be able to continue to provide services at the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club to 4 Wing members and the community while working toward a more permanent solution. Current members of the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club are welcome to continue storing their equipment in the facility beyond 30 September 2020 per the previous arrangement with the City of Cold Lake.