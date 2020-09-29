Department of National Defence is making sure military spouses and partners have more job opportunities

National Defence

The Department of National Defence is making it easier for military spouses and common-law partners to find secure and meaningful jobs. Today, the Military Spouse Employment Initiative will open up opportunities for them across the entire federal public service.

The average military family relocates three times more often than the average Canadian family. This means uprooting their lives, changing their routines, and encountering new challenges on a regular basis. As a result, it can be very challenging for partners of serving members to secure continuous and meaningful employment. To help address this challenge, in 2018, the Department of National Defence created the Military Spousal Employment Initiative to identify job opportunities at the Department of National Defence. Today’s announcement expands upon the initiative offering the entire Public Service access to a talented workforce.

The initiative has already proven to ease some of the stress felt by many military families, including Justine Walker’s. “I’m very grateful for my job, and I definitely wouldn’t have it if it wasn’t for the Military Spouse Employment Initiative,” said Justine Walker, who works as a compensation assistant at National Defence. A military spouse, Justine says her full-time position gives her security, both now and in the future. “When we get posted again, I’ll have options for transferring my job, finding a new job, or putting my job on hold while on a temporary posting. My employer is across Canada, and there are many opportunities to grow within the Department of National Defence community. I feel extremely secure in my career, and I’m proud to be contributing to my own pension and making a career for myself.” Opening up the employment inventory to the entire federal public service will ensure there are more stories like Justine’s.

Further, at the Department of National Defence, military partners can now be considered as a hiring option ahead of other candidates (with the exception of those with priority entitlements or preference) if they meet all of the essential qualifications for the job.

Go to https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/job-opportunities/civilian-jobs/civilian-job-opportunities/military-spouse-employment-initiative.html for more information.