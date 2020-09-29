September 29, 2020

Grand prize winners of the 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge

Personnel Support Programs (PSP)

The 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge or #4for4wing, brought to you by your local Personnel Support Programs, was an eight-week challenge that asked members to either bike, run or walk specific routes each week. There was a competitive portion and a recreational portion to the challenge.

To help give a little extra motivation, participants had a chance to win one of two weekly prizes of a $25 gift card. At the end of the challenge, 32 grand prizes of $100 gift cards were awarded. Prizes were made possible thanks to our event sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal, the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community.

Amanda Proctor
Amanda Proctor receives a $100 gift card to Sport Chek.
Andrea Catania
Andrea Catania receives a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire.
Cecilia Wingerter
Cecilia Wingerter receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.
Charles Ambrose
Charles Ambrose receives a $100 gift card to Mach 1 Sports.
Christa Pyke
Christa Pyke receives a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire.
Emilie Tremblay
Emilie Tremblay receives a $100 gift card to Lululemon.
Gary Webb
Gary Webb receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.
James Wingerter
James Wingerter receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.
Jesse Nesvold
Jesse Nesvold receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.
Jessica Girard
Jessica Girard receives a $100 gift card to Lululemon.
Justin Catania
Justin Catania receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.
Kelly Riess
Kelly Riess receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.
Kris Erling
Kris Erling receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.
Melissa Krohn
Melissa Krohn receives a $100 gift card to Sport Chek.
Mike O'Neill
Mike O’Neill receives a $100 gift card to Purr Athletics.
Nicolas Poirier
Nicolas Poirier receives a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire and Mach 1.
Noel Krohn
Noel Krohn receives a $100 gift card to Sport Chek.
Olivier St-Jean
Olivier St-Jean receives a $100 gift card to Lululemon.
Patrick Morin-Savard
Patrick Morin-Savard receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.
Rhea Kettles
Rhea Kettles receives two $100 gift card to Mach 1 Sports.
Robynne Hansen
Robynne Hansen receives a $100 gift card to Running Room.
Shelby Lewis
Shelby Lewis receives a $100 gift card to Purr Athletics.
Sophie Quan
Sophie Quan receives a $100 gift card to Purr Athletics and Running Room.

Not Pictured:

Candice Price – $100 gift card to Lululemon & Purr Athletics
Carolyn Hincke – $100 gift card to Running Room
Corey Gander – $100 gift card to Canadian Tire
Lisa Gander – $100 gift card to Running Room
Pablo Celi – $100 gift card to Sport Chek

BMO Logo
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 