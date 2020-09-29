Grand prize winners of the 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge

Personnel Support Programs (PSP)

The 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge or #4for4wing, brought to you by your local Personnel Support Programs, was an eight-week challenge that asked members to either bike, run or walk specific routes each week. There was a competitive portion and a recreational portion to the challenge.

To help give a little extra motivation, participants had a chance to win one of two weekly prizes of a $25 gift card. At the end of the challenge, 32 grand prizes of $100 gift cards were awarded. Prizes were made possible thanks to our event sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal, the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community.

Amanda Proctor receives a $100 gift card to Sport Chek.

Andrea Catania receives a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire.

Cecilia Wingerter receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.

Charles Ambrose receives a $100 gift card to Mach 1 Sports.

Christa Pyke receives a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire.

Emilie Tremblay receives a $100 gift card to Lululemon.

Gary Webb receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.

James Wingerter receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.

Jesse Nesvold receives a $100 pre-paid Visa.

Jessica Girard receives a $100 gift card to Lululemon.

Justin Catania receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.

Kelly Riess receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.

Kris Erling receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.

Melissa Krohn receives a $100 gift card to Sport Chek.

Mike O’Neill receives a $100 gift card to Purr Athletics.

Nicolas Poirier receives a $100 gift card to Canadian Tire and Mach 1.

Noel Krohn receives a $100 gift card to Sport Chek.

Olivier St-Jean receives a $100 gift card to Lululemon.

Patrick Morin-Savard receives a $100 gift card to CANEX.

Rhea Kettles receives two $100 gift card to Mach 1 Sports.

Robynne Hansen receives a $100 gift card to Running Room.

Shelby Lewis receives a $100 gift card to Purr Athletics.

Sophie Quan receives a $100 gift card to Purr Athletics and Running Room.

Not Pictured:

Candice Price – $100 gift card to Lululemon & Purr Athletics

Carolyn Hincke – $100 gift card to Running Room

Corey Gander – $100 gift card to Canadian Tire

Lisa Gander – $100 gift card to Running Room

Pablo Celi – $100 gift card to Sport Chek