Grand prize winners of the 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge

Personnel Support Programs (PSP)
The 4 Wing Summer Active Challenge or #4for4wing, brought to you by your local Personnel Support Programs, was an eight-week challenge that asked members to either bike, run or walk specific routes each week. There was a competitive portion and a recreational portion to the challenge.
To help give a little extra motivation, participants had a chance to win one of two weekly prizes of a $25 gift card. At the end of the challenge, 32 grand prizes of $100 gift cards were awarded. Prizes were made possible thanks to our event sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal, the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community.
Not Pictured:
Candice Price – $100 gift card to Lululemon & Purr Athletics
Carolyn Hincke – $100 gift card to Running Room
Corey Gander – $100 gift card to Canadian Tire
Lisa Gander – $100 gift card to Running Room
Pablo Celi – $100 gift card to Sport Chek