September 29, 2020

Member from 419 Tac F (T) Sqn takes his last flight

Departure of Major Parker from 419 Sqn
Capt Andy Chen , Capt Keith Latulippe, LTA Jacob Chua, LCol “Moose” Roesler-Yue, Capt “Pikey” Pike, Maj “Pavel” Skolik, Maj “Stu” Hurlbut, Maj “Oreo” Parker, Flt Lt “Ratner” Dutton. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy
Departure of Major Parker from 419 Sqn
L to R: Sheryl, Erica, Paige and Maj Brett Parker. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 