A new look for 4 Wing Welcome

Wing Commander, Col Dave Moar briefs some of the newest members of 4 Wing during the Wing Welcome. Photo: Joy Smith

Joy Smith, Reporter

As with many events in 2020, this year’s 4 Wing Cold Lake Welcome looked a bit different than in previous years. In accordance with current COVID-19 policies six briefings were held from 21 September to 25 September at the 4 Wing Theatre.

With a maximum capacity of 25 personnel allowed to attend each briefing it was decided to pare down the presentation team in order to maximize the opportunity for all newly posted in members to attend a briefing.

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling presented the newest members of 4 Wing Cold Lake with a snap shot of where 4 Wing currently is operationally and what members can expect over the next 5 years during the sessions.

The Wing Commander provided members with information about the people, mission and future plans for 4 Wing, Canada’s commitment to NORAD and the necessity to make changes in social behaviour of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members towards situations such as sexual misconduct and racism.

On the subject of the people of 4 Wing, Col Moar’s priority is ensuring that people issues always get moved to the top of the pile and that families are being looked after properly.

“We need to take action, we need to make it real, we build strong teams by first supporting individuals … all my COs are encouraged to move all their people files to the top of their inbox …never put anything in a

drawer, never delay because the issues are complex.”

The mission for 4 Wing remains the same and members will see a busy year ahead with the focus on maintaining fleet health and to continue to support Canada and our allies. As for the future a lot of changes are in store for 4 Wing Cold Lake. “If you come back here in ten years you’re not going to drive to work the same way that you did today… The entire base is going to look and feel a lot different.”

CWO Darling briefed members about the support agencies on 4 Wing such as medical/dental, Chaplain services, Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS), Valour Place, SISIP Financial, Personnel Support Programs (PSP), the Transition Centre and some services provided by the City of Cold Lake. Chief Darling talked about the CAF Connection webpage and all the great information that can be found there for members and their families, he also announced the launch of a 4 Wing Cold Lake Information Facebook group.

“The big point (of today’s session) was to welcome you to 4 Wing,” commented Col Moar, “and to hopefully convey how excited we are that you are here and how excited we are about the mission and how important we feel it is; and how quickly we want you integrated into the team to make sure we can keep things moving forward.”