Road and Sidewalk Traffic Detours at 4 Wing Cold Lake

Kingsway Blvd between Timberline and Queensway will be closed from 5 October 2020 to 16 October 2020. Detour will be as per the map below.

A section of Timberline Drive between Kingsway and the JJ Parr parking lot entrance will be closed from 5 October 2020 to 16 October 2020. Detour will be as per attached map.

Please note the above road closures are anticipated to have impacts on sidewalk traffic in the identified areas. Foot traffic will be directed to pass around the construction area on the grass. Barricades will be in place 24hrs during the closure period to ensure safety and delineation.

Also during this time, the two city bus stops (in front and behind of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and by the mess hall) will not be accessible. There will be a temporary bus stop at the edge of the CANEX parking lot as shown by the blue dot in the map below.