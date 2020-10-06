22 October 2020 has been named as the 8th Annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day

This year’s CAF Sports Day has been turned into a week-long event. 4 Wing members will get the chance to participate in events like a Volksmarch, Triathlon activities such as Spin, swim and running on a treadmill, and Yoga of course will close the week off. Photo: Submitted

Personnel Support Programs

But a day is hardly enough for 4 Wing to celebrate sports! Thus, 19-24 October 2020 has been chosen as 4 Wing’s first ever CAF Sports Week!!!

In a nutshell, the week has been designed to include the three C’s of sport…Camaraderie, Competition, and Calm! It will look like this:

• Monday – Here’s the Camaraderie piece…warm-up with a unit Volksmarch

• Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – Competition will run high with the three day “Try-a-Tri” event

• Friday – There will still be more Camaraderie and Competition to be had as you wear your favorite sports jersey to work and here’s where Calm enters the picture, as you cool-down with Yoga.

• Saturday – Get all three C’s as you make active play part of your weekend by participating in the Community Sports Day events!

Yes, this is all about fun and fitness (and reinforcing our CAF culture of health and physical fitness in support of Canada’s Defence Policy “Strong, Secure, and Engaged” and what’s more fun than winning prizes?! Thanks to our sponsor, Inter Pipeline, there are Unit Prizes and individual Prizes to be won! Not only that, each participant in the “Try-a-Tri” event will snag a free sweat/cooling towel. Oh, and did we mention free refreshments? In fact it’s all free! So, what’s not to like?!

Each member of 4 Wing wishing to participate must, upon gaining permission from their chain of command, register their unit by contacting:

• For the Volksmarch, contact Tovah.Fenske@forces.gc.ca or 780-840-8000 ext. 8194

• For the “Try-a-Tri” events (swim/bike/treadmill run), contact Jerry.Ingham@forces.gc.ca or 780-840-8000 ext. 8195

• For the yoga classes, contact Tovah.Fenske@forces.gc.ca or 780-840-8000 ext. 8194

There are Wing Commander Cup points to be earned from this event as well, so register today! More details can be found on our CAFconnection.ca/Cold-Lake website.