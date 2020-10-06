417 Squadron shows the way

Joy Smith

On September 27, 2020, 417 Squadron (Sqn) along with RCMP conducted a successful search and rescue (SAR) operation on the west shore of Cold Lake near the English Bay campground.

RCMP received a call from two distressed kayakers via cell phone saying that a kayak had overturned and the kayaker was unable to get back into their craft and that hypothermia was setting in. 417 Sqn was dispatched at 7:30 pm to search for the distressed kayakers and attempt to guide RCMP boats to complete a rescue.

The weather throughout the area was good that day but with strong winds blowing out of the northwest the kayakers were driven further from their point of departure. At approximately 8:00 pm, with the assistance of night vision goggles the 417 Sqn crew spotted a light from the kayaker’s cell phone.

417 Sqn members directed RCMP to the distressed kayakers by using the Night Sun to spotlight the victims and signal their location to the RCMP boats, GPS co-ordinates were also relayed.

After RCMP located the kayakers the 417 Sqn crew remained in the area in case a medevac was required by air for the hypothermic casualties. It was ultimately decided that ground transport would be the most effective means of recovery.

“Both kayakers were wearing life jackets. It likely saved their lives,” stated Capt Rob Campbell, Deputy Commanding Officer of 417 Sqn. “With the cold water they would not have been able to swim for long.”

Capt Campbell would also like to remind boaters that, “It’s best to avoid Cold Lake or other large lakes when the winds are strong, especially in small water craft – it doesn’t take much to get pulled away from shore and then the waves get large and can cause you to capsize.”