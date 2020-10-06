Artist Spotlight

Featuring Art from Military and First Responders

MCpl Lee-Ann LeMesurier joined the Canadian Forces as a reservist in 2008. She joined as a Signal Operator and continues to serve as a Senior Human Resource Administrator with 16 Wing Air Reserve Flight. While working to obtain her military qualifications MCpl LeMesurier also completed her Fine Arts Diploma at Georgian College, ON Barrie. She graduated in the spring of 2010 with honours and multiple scholarships and awards beneath her. She also had valuable experience at the Georgian Campus Gallery, as a volunteer gallery assistant. This valuable experience granted her a teaching assistant’s position in the VanGo program with the MacLaren Art Gallery in Barrie. MCpl LeMesurier remains in Borden with her husband (retired) Corporal Conrad Bourque and her two children. She continues to generate art, teach art and support the art community all while continuing to support her country with service.

Thirty words is a series of tile works that was done by Lee-Ann. The tiles tell ‘someones’ story as it would be short formed into a Morse code message. The message is then transferred to a ceramic tile for permanent transmission.

Title: Ber445

Medium: ceramic tile, acrylic glaze Joined military to run from home life, nowhere to go. I’m air force most of career with army travelled 15 countries. long haul trucker. tours Namibia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, PTSD. Found trust in God.

