4 Wing Fire Service

Most Canadians recognize when it’s Fire Prevention Week, either by numerous sightings of “Sparky” or the increased efforts of their local Fire Departments to educate the public on fire safety. But most people are not familiar with why this important event takes place every year. Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the tragic 1871 conflagration that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres.

The fire began on October 8, but continued into October 9 when it did most of its damage. According to popular legend, the fire broke out after a cow – belonging to Mrs. Catherine O’Leary – kicked over a lamp, setting the barn, then the whole city on fire. Chances are you’ve heard some version of this story yourself. People have been blaming the Great Chicago Fire on Mrs. O’Leary and her cow for 145 years.

While the Great Chicago Fire was the best-known blaze to start during this two-day stretch, it wasn’t the biggest. That distinction goes to the Peshtigo Fire, the most devastating forest fire in American history. That fire, which also started on October 8th, 1871, roared through northeast Wisconsin, burning down 16 towns, killing 1,152 people, and scorching 1.2 million acres. Less well known is the Canadian House of Parliament Fire of 1916. On February 3, a small fire started in the Parliamentary Reading Room, where the Centre Block’s Hall of Honour is now located. The fire reduced most of the House of Parliament to a charred shell. The first Fire Prevention Day took place in the United States in 1911. Canada declared its first Fire Prevention Day in 1919. By 1922, National Fire Prevention Week became a campaign to educate the public on fire safety throughout North America.

This week’s campaign slogan “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™” is a catchy reminder on why everyone can play a role in helping to prevent home fires that start in the kitchen. We need to keep in mind safety tips like:

• Keep cooking areas clear of clutter, especially those materials which can ignite – such as oven mitts, dish towels, wooden utensils, and food packaging;

• Always keep a lid close by in case a grease fire starts when frying, so that you can slide the lid over the pan and smother the flame;

• Do not wear loose fitting clothing while cooking and do not cook if you are drowsy; and

• Test your smoke alarms regularly so that if a fire starts, everyone recognizes the sound and knows to get out and stay out!

For more information, contact the 4 Wing Fire Prevention Office, (780) 840-8000 extension 8400.